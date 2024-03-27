Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals offseason weight gain in drinking debate with brother Jason Kelce

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is apparently carrying around a little extra weight this offseason.

The three-time Super Bowl winner revealed during the "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday that he’s been putting on some extra pounds this offseason when a debate about his drinking abilities vs. brother Jason Kelce began.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who appeared as this week’s guest, initiated the conversation when he asked Travis and Jason which brother could out drink the other.

"I can definitely drink more volume. I don’t even think that’s a question," Jason said.

"What? You think you could drink — you’re already down to 260," Travis rebutted. "We’re the same weight class now."

Jason corrected his brother that his post-NFL career weight is around 283, but Travis reminded him that his offseason weight makes him a fair opponent.

"All right, still — it’s March. We’re in the same weight class right now."

A brotherly back-and-forth ensured, but a winner was not settled on.

Kelce’s admission comes as the NFL star was recently spotted vacationing in the Bahamas with 14-time Grammy award-winning girlfriend Taylor Swift, enjoying some much-needed downtime after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII last month.

After the couple celebrated the big win in Las Vegas, Kelce was seen supporting Swift on her Eras Tour in Sydney and Singapore.