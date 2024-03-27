Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals offseason weight gain in drinking debate with brother Jason Kelce

Travis joked he and Jason Kelce are now 'in the same weight class'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is apparently carrying around a little extra weight this offseason. 

The three-time Super Bowl winner revealed during the "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday that he’s been putting on some extra pounds this offseason when a debate about his drinking abilities vs. brother Jason Kelce began.

Travis Kelce celebrates touchdown

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 22 yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who appeared as this week’s guest, initiated the conversation when he asked Travis and Jason which brother could out drink the other. 

"I can definitely drink more volume. I don’t even think that’s a question," Jason said.  

"What? You think you could drink — you’re already down to 260," Travis rebutted. "We’re the same weight class now." 

Jason Kelce drinks beer

Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce pumps drinks a beer during game three of the National League Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on October 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Jason corrected his brother that his post-NFL career weight is around 283, but Travis reminded him that his offseason weight makes him a fair opponent. 

"All right, still — it’s March. We’re in the same weight class right now." 

A brotherly back-and-forth ensured, but a winner was not settled on. 

Kelce’s admission comes as the NFL star was recently spotted vacationing in the Bahamas with 14-time Grammy award-winning girlfriend Taylor Swift, enjoying some much-needed downtime after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII last month. 

Taylor Swift looks lovingly up at Travis Kelce in his red Chiefs uniform after the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce on the field after his Super Bowl win. (AP Photo/John Locher)

After the couple celebrated the big win in Las Vegas, Kelce was seen supporting Swift on her Eras Tour in Sydney and Singapore.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.