Chiefs' Travis Kelce complains about medical check after getting hard hit vs Bills

It’s rare to see Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce take the shot he took in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Kelce was in the back of the end zone trying to make a catch on a pass from Patrick Mahomes before halftime when Bills defensive back Cole Bishop hit the veteran high. Kelce took a minute to get back to his feet and walked off the field gingerly.

He walked to the locker room with only a few seconds on the clock before the second quarter was over, and was also seen giving some trash talk back to Bills fans.

On Wednesday’s episode of "New Heights," he explained what frustrated him the most about the ordeal.

"It knocked the wind out of me. It caught me — I got kind of sandwiched in there. You know you’re OK, but you gotta just kind of …" Kelce said while pretending to try to catch his breath.

He appeared to be perturbed by what came next.

"’Go into the blue tent. You got the wind knocked out,’" he said recalling what an official told him to do. "Why do I go into … No, it was at halftime. I had to get evaluated in the locker room. I just said, ‘Why, what is this?’

"‘What day is it?’ F---ing Sunday," he continued. "What? … Before a concussion or after a concussion, I don’t know who we played last week. We’re in Week 9. Are you kidding me? You’re gonna make me sit here and f---ing … Who did we play last? The Commanders."

Kelce did give props to the Bills fans for talking trash. He said it was an "honor" to still have the opportunity to play at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Chiefs are 5-4 this season and are on the outside looking into the playoff field as of Week 10. Kelce is leading all tight ends with 540 receiving yards. He has 41 catches on 53 targets and three touchdowns.

Kansas City is on a bye in Week 10.