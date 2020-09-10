Chiefs, Texans discuss possibly staying in locker room for national anthem before kickoff: report

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans will kick off the start of the NFL season Thursday night as players reportedly plan to make a joint demonstration protesting racial injustice before the start of the game.

Both sides discussed the matter and one possibility included both teams staying in the locker room during the national anthem, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

Team leaders, including Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas, have been involved in those discussions but, according to the report, the plans remain “fluid.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said late last month that he intends to support any player’s decision to protest during the national anthem after he issued an apology in June for the league’s handling of Colin Kaepernick’s initial protests in 2016.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," he said at the time.