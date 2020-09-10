Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to start online classes at Harvard after opting out of NFL season

Several weeks after announcing his decision to opt out of the 2020 season, Kansas City Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is starting online classes at Harvard University.

The 29-year-old offensive lineman first revealed his plans in a Sports Illustrated article published Wednesday, saying that he plans to study nutrition, biostatistics and epidemiology at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

CHIEFS’ SUPER BOWL REPEAT IS NO EASY TASK FOR ANY NFL TEAM

Duvernay-Tardif, who has been working to fulfill his requirements to become a doctor in the offseason while working at a clinic in his native Canada, said in a statement posted to social media in July that his decision to opt out came down to avoiding the risk of transmitting the virus just “to play the sport that I love.”

“The truth is, if I hadn’t worked in that long-term care facility, I would probably be in Kansas City right now, practicing and grinding though training camp,” Duvernay-Tardif told Sports Illustrated.

CHIEFS’ LAURENT DUVERNAY-TARDIF FIRST PLAYER TO OPTS OUT OF NFL SEASON: ‘I MUST FOLLOW MY CONVICTIONS’

“As much as I benefited from my stint in the facility, the time I worked there did not count toward whatever medical discipline I ultimately will practice. I’m targeting classes in health and social behavior at a population level, nutrition from a global population standpoint, biostatistics and epidemiology. And I still plan to work at the long-term care facility.”

The Chiefs selected Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round of the 2014 draft out of McGill University. He started 27 of his next 30 games, which earned him a four-year, $42.36 million deal in February 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He played every offensive snap in the playoffs last season, helping the Chiefs rally to beat the San Francisco 49ers for the title.