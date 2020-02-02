Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Super Bowl
Published

Kansas City Chiefs' team chaplain surprised with last-minute tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
What would a Super Bowl win mean to Kansas City?Video

What would a Super Bowl win mean to Kansas City?

Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years; former Kansas City Chief player Dante Hall weighs in.

As the Kansas City Chiefs make final preparations before taking the field in Super Bowl LIV, one very important member of the entourage made the trek to Miami.

The team's Catholic chaplain, Father Richard Rocha, didn't know if he was going to make the trip to the big game after the team wasn't initially sure if there would be an extra plane ticket for him.

"'Father, there's a slight chance that we are going to have an extra ticket. I don't want to get your hopes up, but I just want to know, do you want it if it's available?'" Rocha told FOX4.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

Rocha played football in college at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and coached high school and college football before joining the seminary. In addition to his role for the Chiefs he also serves as the Royals' Catholic chaplain.

He told FOX4  on Friday he "absolutely" said yes, and waited around for a few more hours until finally getting word he had a ticket to Magic City.

"He sent me a text that said, 'Fr. Rocha, welcome to Miami,'" Rocha told FOX4.

2 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WERE TEAMMATES AT CATHOLIC SCHOOL IN MARYLAND

Rocha, who left Saturday for Miami, was abruptly rushed into duty upon arrival. He celebrated Mass with the team on Saturday night, according to FOX4.

CHIEFS, 49ERS MAKE FINAL PREPARATIONS FOR SUPER BOWL LIV, FANS CLAMOR AT HARD ROCK STADIUM

On Sunday, however, he'll get the chance to watch and cheer his favorite football team at the Super Bowl.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed