Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs owner ranked worst in NFL, players union survey shows after back-to-back Super Bowls

Players say Clark Hunt isn't willing to renovate the facilities, despite saying so last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Kansas City Chiefs may be the back-to-back champions, but there's still apparently lots of fixing to do.

The Chiefs officially made their mark as a dynasty, becoming the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since 2005, and winning their third title in five years earlier this month.

However, despite their crazy run, Clark Hunt received an F-minus rating from players in the league, the worst in the NFL.

Clark Hunt with Lombardi Trophy

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Kansas City Super Bowl parade on February 5, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

"The players are frustrated by their workplace offerings, especially after the team's sustained success in recent years," the NFLPA said in their survey findings.

Players' main concern is Hunt's inability to renovate their "overdue" facilities, especially their locker room. The survey says Hunt apparently told players that renovations would be made last year, but they never came.

"Though the players received actual chairs with backs to sit in at their lockers in response to last year’s feedback, it did not change the fact that the locker room is overdue for a renovation. What adds to the frustration is that management told the players that renovations would come after the 2022 season. The players went on to win the Super Bowl and when they arrived back at their facility for the 2023-2024 season, they realized the team never followed through with the promised renovation (other than adding chairs)."

Gracie Hunt and Clark Huntt

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and daughter Gracie during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The team also received Fs in nutrition and training staff, ranking 31st and 32nd, respectively. Players feel that they don't get enough one-on-one treatment, and the staff isn't "willing to provide support/treatment to all players."

"From the results, it is clear that there has not been a significant reinvestment back into the facilities even after consistent success," the report states. "That has led to a high level of frustration among player respondents and reflects in club owner Clark Hunt’s ranking as the least willing to invest in team facilities among all NFL owners/ownership group in the opinions of the respondents."

The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the study.

Andy Reid and Clark Hunt talk before an NFL game

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (R)  speaks with head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs during pregame warmups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

On the contrary, Andy Reid was ranked the best head coach in the league by the players.

Nobody had repeated since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. 

The Chiefs have not shied away from their desire to become the first team to three-peat, a feat no one has accomplished in the four major sports since the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002.

