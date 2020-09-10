Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif hopeful team can play full season, compete for another Super Bowl in 2021 season

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is eyeing a chance at three consecutive Super Bowl titles and is pulling for his team after opting out of the season over the coronavirus.

Duvernary-Tardif hoped that Kansas City will be able to play a full regular-season schedule in the midst of concerns over the coronavirus and possible outbreaks across the league. He wrote his thoughts in a Sports Illustrated story published Wednesday before the Chiefs started the 2020 season.

“I want the Chiefs to play all 16 games and make the playoffs; I want my team to repeat as Super Bowl champions, so that when I do return, we’re zoned in on a rare NFL three-peat,” he wrote.

The 29-year-old offensive lineman also revealed his plans to start online classes at Harvard University, studying nutrition, biostatistics and epidemiology at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Duvernay-Tardif, who has been working to fulfill his requirements to become a doctor in the offseason while working at a clinic in his native Canada, said in a statement posted to social media in July that his decision to opt out came down to avoiding the risk of transmitting the virus just “to play the sport that I love.”

“The truth is, if I hadn’t worked in that long-term care facility, I would probably be in Kansas City right now, practicing and grinding though training camp,” he wrote.

“As much as I benefited from my stint in the facility, the time I worked there did not count toward whatever medical discipline I ultimately will practice. I’m targeting classes in health and social behavior at a population level, nutrition from a global population standpoint, biostatistics and epidemiology. And I still plan to work at the long-term care facility.”

The Chiefs selected Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round of the 2014 draft out of McGill University. He started 27 of his next 30 games, which earned him a four-year, $42.36 million deal in February 2017.

He played every offensive snap in the playoffs last season, helping the Chiefs rally to beat the San Francisco 49ers for the title.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.