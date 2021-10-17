Chiefs' Joe Thuney played with broken hand last week, plans to do it again: report

Two-time Super Bowl champion Joe Thuney isn’t about to let Patrick Mahomes down.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman was listed as questionable because of a hand injury before the team’s game against the Washington Football Team. The NFL Network reported Thuney played in last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a broken hand and planned to do so for Week 6.

According to the report, the Chiefs plan to wrap Thuney’s hand properly so he can get through the game and he was described as being "as tough as nails."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked Friday about the guard’s availability for the game against Washington.

"I haven’t talked to him, but he practiced today, and it looked like he did a good job. Again, I haven’t talked to him on this, but he looked pretty good today," Reid said.

Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck gave some insight Thursday about talking with Thuney after he broke his hand.

"There wasn’t a lot of conversation about it. I was made aware and that he’d be getting X-rays at halftime and we’d see if he could go. I asked him, ‘How are you doing?’ and he said, ‘I’ll be good, I’ll give it a go.’ I said, ‘Great, we’ll keep an eye on you,’ and that was that. So, he did a really nice job pushing through that, I’m sure it was very painful, and played well," Heck said.

Thuney started his career with the New England Patriots and joined the Chiefs before the start of the 2021 season.

He’s played in every single possible regular-season game since entering the league in 2016.