Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen playfully tease trade talk as star QB pines for fall

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen raised eyebrows Saturday with their tweets back-and-forth days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady appeared to be pining for some autumn in his life as he recovered from Thursday’s game.

"Missing fall this year," the former New England Patriots quarterback tweeted.

Brady grew up in San Mateo, Calif., but had spent about half of his life in states with cooler temperatures that regularly experience the changing of the seasons. He played college football at Michigan and then spent 20 years with the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. As the Northeast starts to get cooler, the fall experience in the southern U.S. is obviously quite different.

Bündchen would ask the tough question.

"Time for a trade?"

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback appeared to be taken aback a bit. He’s not one to be caught off guard often.

"Did I miss something??" he responded.

Fans of Brady immediately chimed in.

Brady’s not playing like someone who really misses the cooler weather as he begins to heat up during the 2021 season.

Going into Sunday’s slate of Week 6 games, Brady is the NFL leader in passing yards (2,064), touchdown passes (17), completions (183), attempts (267) and passing yards per game (344). He only has three interceptions this season.

Tampa Bay is 5-1 and in control of the NFC South.