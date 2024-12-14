Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs cut kicker Matthew Wright days after game-winning field goal with Harrison Butker set to return

Wright was also named AFC special teams player of the week for his heroics

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright was the hero in their 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wright’s four field goals, including the game-winning field goal as time expired, and an extra point earned him AFC special teams player-of-the-week honors on Wednesday.

Despite his heroics, the Chiefs released Wright on Saturday, with the return of Harrison Butker, who is coming off injury reserve.

Matthew Wright walks off

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (49) leaves the field after the win over the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Butker missed four games to undergo surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee and is now back and ready to go. 

Wright had kicked in two games for the Chiefs, nailing 8-9 of his field goal attempts and making both extra point attempts across the two games. 

The most pivotal kick in Wright’s short Chiefs tenure was the last one he made. Patrick Mahomes had driven the Chiefs into the Chargers’ territory with the team down 17-16, giving Wright a chance to win the game.

Matthew Wright celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (49) celebrates with punter Matt Araiza (14) after kicking the winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Wright nailed the 31-year-old field goal but not before he smoked it off the left upright and in, giving Chiefs fans a momentary scare.

The 28-year-old has played for five teams in his five-year career, and his most recent stint with the Chiefs was his third time with the team. He was with the Chiefs for two different periods during the 2022-2023 season. 

Wright has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, spending time with them in two separate stints. He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. 

Harrison Butker prepares

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) prepares to kick a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Wright has played a total of three games this season, one for the 49ers and two for the Chiefs, and all three games have been wins for his team. 

In his career, Wright is 51-59 on field goal attempts and 40-42 on extra points, and he will look to latch onto a team in free agency. 

Butker’s first game back from injury will be in Cleveland when the Chiefs take on the Browns on Sunday. 

