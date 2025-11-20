Chiefs coach fires back at Trump's criticism of NFL kickoff rule: 'I hope he hears it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub reacted to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s new kickoff on Thursday as the team preps for their game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Trump has been vocal about his dislike for the NFL’s kickoff rule, which were made permanent this year. The most recent criticism came when he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week, calling it "terrible."

"He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at," Toub said when asked about it during his media availability. "He has no idea what’s going on with the kickoff rule. Take that for what it’s worth. And I hope he hears it."

Trump was on the ESPN show for a Veterans Day special and had more critiques of the rules.

"I think it’s so terrible. I think it’s so demeaning, and I think it hurts the game. It hurts the pageantry," Trump said. "I’ve told that to (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell, and I don’t think it’s any safer. I mean, you still have guys crashing into each other."

In September, the president called the dynamic kickoff rule "sissy football."

"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule," he wrote on Truth Social. "How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the ‘normal’ kickoff, and looks like hell.

"The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. ‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to ‘roll back’ the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"

The NFL has said the dynamic kickoff system is safer and has produced more kickoff returns.

The rule stated that the ball is kicked from the 35-yard line, but every player on the kicking team must wait at the 40 until the ball hits the ground or is touched by a returner inside the 20-yard line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.