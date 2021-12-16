Patrick Mahomes outduels Justin Herbert as Chiefs top Chargers in classic thriller

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert put on classic performances Thursday night in what is sure to be one of the better rivals in football for years to come.

The two young quarterbacks went tit-for-tat in the latter stages of the AFC West divisional matchup but in the end it was Kansas City who got the best of Los Angeles in overtime, 34-28.

Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 34-yard game-winning touchdown. Kelce caught the ball and had to run through a bunch of would-be tacklers to get the ball into the end zone.

The game-winning touchdown capped off a phenomenal game from both teams. Kansas City was down a touchdown when Mahomes and Kelce connected in the fourth quarter with 1:16 left. Mahomes then found Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the two-point conversion which would help force the overtime period.

Mahomes finished 31-for-47 with 410 passing yards and three touchdowns passes to go along with one interception. He also tied for the team lead in rushing with 32 yards. Edwards-Helaire had 32 yards on nine carries.

Kelce and Tyreek Hill had monstrous games.

Along with Kelce’s two touchdowns, he had 10 total catches for 191 yards. Hill had 12 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

It looked like a vintage Mahomes game. It was the second time this season he’s thrown for more than 400 yards.

Kansas City was up 7-0 early thanks to a Michael Burton 7-yard rushing touchdown but were down 14-13 at halftime.

Herbert had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown before the half. He would throw one more before the night was over. He finished 22-for-38 with 236 passing yards and an interception.

Keenan Allen led the team with six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles passed on three field goal opportunities to go for it on 4th down. The team was only 2-for-5 on fourth downs.

With the win, the Chiefs gain an advantage in the AFC West race. Kansas City is now 10-4. Los Angeles fell to 8-6 with the loss.