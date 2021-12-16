Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Published

Chargers' Donald Parham Jr taken off field in stretcher after appearing to hit head on ground

Parham is in his second season with the Chargers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. was taken off the field on a stretcher early in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was looking for Parham in the end zone in the first quarter on their first drive of the game. It appeared Parham caught the ball but failed to maintain the catch as he came down onto the field. 

Team officials attend to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham as he stays down after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Team officials attend to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham as he stays down after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Parham then appeared to hit the back of his head on the ground and did not get up.

The second-year NFL player was tended to by medical personnel who called for a backboard to get him off the field. Parham’s facemask was also removed as trainers looked after him.

NFL fans watching the intense battle between the AFC West rivals were immediately concerned for Parham.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham leaves the field on a stretcher after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham leaves the field on a stretcher after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Parham was playing in his 14th game of the regular season. He had only played in 13 games in 2020. He had 20 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns before he was taken out with the clear injury.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles and Kansas City both need a win to keep pace for the division title. Both teams have been playing well down the stretch and are in a good position to at least make the playoffs by the regular season’s end.

