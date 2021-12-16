Chargers' Donald Parham Jr taken off field in stretcher after appearing to hit head on ground

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. was taken off the field on a stretcher early in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was looking for Parham in the end zone in the first quarter on their first drive of the game. It appeared Parham caught the ball but failed to maintain the catch as he came down onto the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Parham then appeared to hit the back of his head on the ground and did not get up.

The second-year NFL player was tended to by medical personnel who called for a backboard to get him off the field. Parham’s facemask was also removed as trainers looked after him.

NFL fans watching the intense battle between the AFC West rivals were immediately concerned for Parham.

BAKER MAYFIELD RIPS NFL AMID BROWNS' COVID OUTBREAK, CALLS FOR DELAYING SATURDAY'S GAME

Parham was playing in his 14th game of the regular season. He had only played in 13 games in 2020. He had 20 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns before he was taken out with the clear injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles and Kansas City both need a win to keep pace for the division title. Both teams have been playing well down the stretch and are in a good position to at least make the playoffs by the regular season’s end.