Chicago Bulls had extra security measures during 1997-98 season, ex-player says

The Chicago Bulls’ popularity during the 1997-98 season was increasing by the day and it got to a point where additional security measures had to be set up.

Scott Burrell, who was a member of the 97-98 Bulls and made several cameos during “The Last Dance” documentary, told The Undefeated on Tuesday that each player was assigned a security guard.

"In Charlotte, we had a guy who was the security for the team,” Burrell said referencing his nearly four seasons with the Hornets. “In Chicago, each person had his own security. It was because we had so much star power that it was like being with a rock band when we traveled. For me, as a young player, it was quite an experience.”

According to an ESPN report in 2013, one of Michael Jordan’s code names was Yahweh.

Brad Sellers, who was Jordan’s teammate in the 1980s, told The Undefeated at the Bulls star would receive a police escort to the United Center because of the traffic in between Highland Park, Ill., and Chicago.

“We would go out of our way to go by the freeway near his house because the troopers would turn on their lights when Michael got on and lead him along the shoulder,” Sellers said. “I'd drive my Chevy Blazer right behind his Corvette on the shoulder.”

Jordan’s relationship with one security guard was chronicled in the fallout of Parts 5 and 6 of the documentary. Fans watching the show noticed how United Center security guard John Michael Wozniak beat Jordan while pitching quarters in the locker room before a game.

Before Wozniak died in January, Yahoo Sports reported that he was a part of Jordan’s inner circle and a U.S. Army veteran. Wozniak was one of Jordan’s trusted security guards.

