Charlotte Bobcats 2013 Draft Preview

Armed with yet another new head coach, Steve Clifford, formerly an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Charlotte Bobcats have yet another high draft choice.

The Bobcats finished with the second-worst record in the NBA and will choose fourth in the draft. Last year, they did well enough with small-forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist second overall.

Kemba Walker emerged as a capable point guard in this league and Bismack Biyombo is a defensive big man. Gerald Henderson is decent, but is a restricted free agent and if some other team offers him a healthy contract, it'll be hard for the Bobcats to match.

Other than that, there is not an overflow of talent.

The Bobcats are in position where they can take almost anyone and he will help.

It appears already that Charlotte's fourth pick will hinge a lot on what the Orlando Magic do at No. 2. If Nerlens Noel goes as expected first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando holds the key at two.

Kansas' Ben McLemore is the second-best prospect in the draft, but Orlando has Arron Afflalo at off guard. They may not need him and could address a point- guard need.

The Washington Wizards are expected to peg Otto Porter, Jr. from Georgetown with the third pick. If Orlando takes a point guard, Charlotte would be primed to select McLemore.

If the Magic gobbles up McLemore, then Charlotte is in a trickier position. Indiana's Victor Oladipo will be a good pro, but reminds you of Kidd- Gilchrist. Oladipo projects to be a good defensive player and a hard worker. Those are two things in dire need in Charlotte.

The Bobcats could go with Anthony Bennett from UNLV, a bona fide power-forward prospect, or Syracuse's Michael Carter-Williams. He could play alongside Walker in the backcourt and defend bigger guards.

Players under contract: F: Tyrus Thomas; G: Kemba Walker; G: Ramon Sessions; C: Bismack Biyombo. G: Ben Gordon (player option); F: Jeff Taylor;

Free agents: C: DeSagana Diop; G: Gerald Henderson (restricted); F: Reggie Williams; C: Byron Mullens (restricted); G: Jannero Pargo; F: Josh McRoberts

Recent Draft History: 2012: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (2), Jeff Taylor (31)

2011: Kemba Walker (9), Tobias Harris (19), Jeremy Tyler (39)

2010: No picks

2009: Gerald Henderson (12), Derrick Brown (40), Robert Vaden (54)

2008: D.J. Augustin (9), Alexis Ajinca (20), Kyle Weaver (38)

Draft picks: 1st round (4th overall)