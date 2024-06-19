Charlie Woods has chance to do what his father, Tiger Woods, did after reaching US Junior Amateur

Charlie Woods, 15, finished first among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Eagle Trace Golf Club, which earned his way into his first United States Golf Association event.

Woods shot 1-under at the Coral Springs, Florida course, and it came after battling back from a tough start to the rounds. Woods had a bogey and double bogey in his first two holes.

Woods would regroup, though, putting five birdies on the card before finishing with the victory.

"I didn’t play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16," Woods said. "I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them."

The U.S. Open just passed at Pinehurst No. 2, and while the younger Woods was there to support his father in the tournament, he tried to get in himself.

Woods shot 9-over at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, during a qualifying event for the U.S. Open, finishing 61st out of 71 golfers.

So, while they have competed in events as a team, Woods was unable to play against his father in Pinehurst.

However, Woods has a chance to follow in his father’s career footsteps. The U.S. Junior Amateur was won by the elder Woods at just 15 years old – the same age as his son. He did so in 1991.

"I want to win USGA championships and hopefully one day the U.S. Open," Woods said.

First, he must take on a large field at the Junior Amateur – 264 young golfers gunning for glory – at Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan.

The tournament begins on July 22-27.

