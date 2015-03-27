Charlie Davies scores for DC United in scrimmage

Charlie Davies scored in the 41st minute as D.C. United defeated the Canadian under-20 team 5-1 Monday in a preseason scrimmage.

Davies scored the Major League Soccer team's fourth goal following a through-pass from Branko Boskovic. Davies also played a part in the second goal, when his shot off a pass from Dax McCarty was saved by goalkeeper Roberto Stillo, and Joseph Ngwenya scored off the rebound in the eighth minute, the second of his three goals.

Davies was replaced by Chris Pontius in the 74th minute.

D.C. United is evaluating Davies before deciding whether to finalize a one-year loan from France's Sochaux. Davies has not played a competitive match since he was a passenger in an October 2009 car crash. He had two broken bones in his right leg, dislocated his left elbow, and broke bones in his nose, forehead and eye socket. He also ruptured his bladder and had bleeding on the brain.