Chargers sign defensive end Guy off waivers from Indianapolis

The San Diego Chargers have signed defensive end Lawrence Guy off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chargers host the Colts on Monday night.

Guy was waived by Indianapolis on Monday. The Chargers released defensive end Jarius Wynn on Tuesday to make room for Guy.

Guy was a seventh-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2011 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The Colts signed him off Green Bay's practice squad in 2012 and he played in nine games that year and two games this season. Last Sunday, he blocked a field goal that was returned for a touchdown in a victory against Seattle.

