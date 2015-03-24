Chargers retain Butler with multi-year pact

San Diego, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - The San Diego Chargers have kept one of their top potential free agents in the fold, with the team announcing Friday it has reached an agreement with linebacker Donald Butler on a multi-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The defensive co-captain was considered one of the Chargers' offseason priorities to re-sign.

"Feeling blessed! Y'all heard it here first! Deal is done!! SD I ain't going no where!!," Butler wrote on his Twitter account.

Butler has started 40 regular-season games for San Diego over the past three years and compiled 257 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and three passes defensed. The 25-year-old recorded 84 tackles and one interception in 13 games prior to last year's AFC Playoffs, adding 18 stops and a pick in the Chargers' two postseason contests.

A third-round pick of San Diego in the 2010 draft, Butler spent his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve with a torn Achilles and missed three games last season with a groin injury.