Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Najee Harris suffers gruesome injury in game vs Broncos

Harris is in his first season with the Chargers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered a brutal lower-leg injury in the second quarter of their AFC West divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Harris was lined up behind quarterback Justin Herbert as the play got started with 5:16 left in the half. Herbert faked the handoff, and Harris immediately went down grabbing his left foot. A replay showed Harris trying to push off his left foot before a shockwave was sent up his leg.

Najee Harris practices

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt on May 12, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

He went down immediately on the non-contact play.

Harris was seen being carted off the field. The Chargers initially said he was questionable to return with an ankle injury, but he was later downgraded to out. 

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t have an immediate update when he spoke to CBS before the start of the third quarter.

Najee Harris tackled vs Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes, right, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles signed Harris in the offseason after he spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was set to be a part of a backfield with Omarion Hampton. The injury will certainly be a blow to the Chargers’ offense.

Harris rushed for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 – the fourth consecutive year he reached at least 1,000 rushing yards. He hadn’t missed a single game since his rookie season.

Najee Harris runs

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders  at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 15, 2025. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

He had 28 rushing yards on six carries before he left the game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

