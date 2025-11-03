Chargers linebacker plays through tragic death of brother to record sack vs Titans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley played Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a heavy heart after he learned his brother was killed earlier in the week.

His older brother, Jabari, was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Friday night. The NFL player stayed in Nashville for the game against the Titans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said he was told by his teammate Denzel Perryman to call his mother while the team was at the hotel, according to ESPN. He admitted he "dropped to my knees" when he found out the tragic news. Los Angeles police told the outlet that Jabari Henley was shot multiple times when he approached a vehicle and no suspect was identified in the killing.

Daiyan Henley explained why he decided to play the game and not return home.

"Right now, I’m just floating and the only thing that’s consistent right now in my life, and this is crazy to say, is football," Henley told reporters. "So for me, that’s why I’m out there is because this is the most consistent thing I’ve got in my life right now is football. And I’m just trying to make the most of it."

BENGALS RUNNING BACK RIPS DEFENSE AFTER TEAM FALTERS IN CLOSING SECONDS

Henley had seven tackles and a sack in the 27-20 win. He dropped to his knees and briefly prayed after he got the sack on Titans quarterback Cam Ward.

"I just wanted to talk to my brother one more time," Henley said, via ESPN. "It was just an emotional moment for me just to be able to make a play on a day like this, just losing him so soon. Like I said, it's been a long year for me, so I had to just send a prayer up and hopefully he heard it."

He credited Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh with helping him through a tough year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s probably been the first call I’ve gotten for every situation," Henley said. "He’s been there, right there and just told me, keep my head down, keep grinding, keep working, and try to stay consistent."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.