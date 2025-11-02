Bengals running back rips defense after team falters in closing seconds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was upset with the team’s loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday and called out his team’s defense for failing to make a stop at the end of the game.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams fired a bullet to tight end Colston Loveland, who bounced off two defenders to score what would be the game-winning touchdown. Chicago won the game, 47-42.

Chicago’s go-ahead touchdown came after Cincinnati fought back from a 41-27 deficit. They scored a touchdown and recovered an onside kick. Joe Flacco found Andrei Iosivas for a nine-yard touchdown pass to go up 42-41.

The Bengals’ defense couldn’t make a stop, and it led to Brown’s outburst to reporters.

"They played really well at the start of the season, they were carrying us on their back. So now that we’re stepping up, we just got to play complementary football," he said when he asked what he was thinking when he watched the Bears’ go-ahead drive, via Sports Illustrated.

"We put the ball in the end zone and go up a point at the end, finish the f---ing game. Like, just end it. That’s what we need to do. Just end the f---ing game. Get us the ball back. Let us f---ing go to 22 victory, and let’s end the game. That’s how I feel."

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase lamented his defense’s efforts as he walked back to the locker room in the game’s immediate aftermath.

"One f---ing stop," he was heard saying.

But he wouldn’t say more when he spoke to reporters in the locker room.

"I’m just trying to stay positive," Chase said. "I’m going to stay in my lane. I don’t want no defensive player coming to me about what I’m doing."

Flacco took the veteran route during his media availability.

"It’s one team," Flacco said. "You need to focus on yourself and do your job. I get it, it can be emotional. I go to those guys and have good conversations about going to work and taking pride in what you do. If you do that, you don’t have time to get mad at people you shouldn’t get mad at. You can’t be worried about anyone else."

Most of the members on defense left the building without speaking to reporters.

Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart and defensive tackle T.J. Slaton said, "Catch y’all Monday," and laughed, according to WCPO-TV.

Linebacker Barrett Carter was one of the few who said the team needed to stop the run.

"If you can’t stop the run in this league, you’re not going to win," he said. "We’re going to fix it internally. We have to rely on each other and trust each other. There’s no pointing fingers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.