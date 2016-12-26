Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 31, 2017

Channing Frye was caught editing his own Wikipedia page after the Cavs' game on Christmas

By Pete Blackburn | FoxSports
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 25: Channing Frye #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Ian Clark #21 of the Golden State Warriors during the game on December 25, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cavaliers eked out a win over the Warriors in a Finals rematch on Christmas Day. Channing Frye was one of three Cavs bench players to see action in the game and he had a modest performance, dropping 10 points and pulling in two rebounds.

That's not exactly a standout performance, but if you visited Frye's Wikipedia page after the game you might have seen an entry boasting about an elite performance. Apparently, that was Frye's own doing.

According to Richard Jefferson's Snapchat, Frye was caught editing his own Wikipedia page on the team bus and welcoming all readers to "Frye Island."

Jefferson and the other Cavs seemed to enjoy Frye's postgame work. Personally, I'm hoping for a "Lord of the Fryes" plot twist to come out of Frye Island.