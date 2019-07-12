Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall's incredible height summed up in one picture

The Boston Celtics played its fourth NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies and won, 113-87.

One moment from the game really summed up how tall Central Florida product Tacko Fall really is.

Fall, who is listed at 7-foot-7, was running by teammate Carsen Edwards and appeared to dwarf the former Purdue guard significantly. Edwards, who is listed at 6-foot-1, was handling the ball.

Bleacher Report caught the photo of the two rookie teammates and posted it to Twitter.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Edwards in the second round of June’s NBA Draft and he was subsequently traded to the Celtics. Boston then signed Fall, who went undrafted.

Both players are eyeing a roster spot for the regular season.

At Purdue, Edwards led the Boilermakers to the South Regional Final, where they lost to the eventual national-champion Virginia Cavaliers.

Fall was the dominant center with the Golden Knights before they were edged out by Duke in the tournament.