Cavaliers, Kevin Porter Jr. expected to go separate ways: Reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to move on from Kevin Porter Jr.

The Cavaliers are expected to either trade or release the troubled forward, according to multiple reports. Porter, a first-round draft pick in 2019, has yet to play for Cleveland this NBA season. He rejoined the team last week after reportedly dealing with personal issues.

Porter was reportedly unhappy when the Cavaliers moved his locker for newly acquired Taurean Prince, who came to Cleveland in the four-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets. During Monday’s practice, the Cavaliers welcomed Prince and center Jarrett Allen. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff admitted that he was disappointed that the team was unable to make it work with Porter.

"We all want to see Kevin be successful and I still feel that way, so whatever it is that happens in the future for him, I hope nothing but the best for him," Bickerstaff said. "It's part of our responsibility as coaches to give everyone our all and try to make the best of every situation and I can say that we did that."

Porter showed signs of talent, but he’s had issues off the floor, which included a single-car accident in November. Police found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his car, but Porter said that he didn’t know that the gun was there. Charges ended up being dismissed, but it certainly raised eyebrows.

In 50 games last season, Porter Jr. averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Cavaliers. It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on the 20-year-old in the near future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.