Cartwright's 3 TD passes, Bauman spark N. Arizona comeback, top Sacramento State, 39-38

Chase Cartwright threw three second-half touchdown passes and Zach Bauman completed a Northern Arizona come-from-behind victory with a 25-yard touchdown run with 9:23 left to lift the Lumberjacks to a 39-38 win over Sacramento State in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday Night.

Sacramento State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 31-14 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter, and Garrett Safron scampered 50 yards for a touchdown to maintain the 17-point margin less than five minutes later.

Cartwright found Jesse Brantley with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 1:10 left in the third period, then found R.J. Rickert from four yards out. Bauman dashed up the middle 46 seconds later to give Northern Arizona (4-2, 2-1 Big Sky) the lead.

Safron was 16 of 33 for 220 yards passing and rushed 10 times for 110 yards for Sacramento State (3-4, 2-1 Big Sky)