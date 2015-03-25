Carr passes for 324 yards, 2 TDs as No. 25 Fresno St builds big lead, holds off Hawaii, 42-37

Derek Carr passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns — both to Josh Harper — and Marteze Waller added two rushing scores to help No. 25 Fresno State build a big lead and hold on for 42-37 win over Hawaii on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 Mountain West) led 42-3 midway through the third quarter before the Rainbow Warriors (0-4, 0-2) scored 34 unanswered points.

Carr completed 33 of 47 passes but was intercepted twice in the second half, ending a streak of 181 consecutive passes without a pick. Harper had nine receptions for 123 yards, including touchdown catches of 30 and 9 yards. Waller scored on a two 1-yard runs.

Hawaii totaled a season-high 431 yards, including 316 after halftime. Sean Schroeder relieved starting quarter Ikaika Woolsey in the third quarter and had 321 yards passing and three touchdowns. Steven Lakalaka rushed for two second-half TDs.