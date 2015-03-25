Carl Crawford hits 1st home run for Dodgers in 7-4 loss to Athletics

Carl Crawford hit his first home run for Los Angeles and played left field for the second time since elbow surgery in the Dodgers' 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Crawford, recovering from ligament-replacement surgery on Aug. 23, didn't make his spring training debut until March 17 and played left field for the first time on Saturday. He hit a solo home run in the third off A.J. Griffin, who gave up four runs and five hits in 4 2-3 innings and struck out eight.

Jed Lowrie and Derek Norris homered off Josh Beckett, who gave up seven runs, six hits and three walks over four innings. Acquired from the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 25 along with Crawford and Adrian Gonzalez, Beckett has a 5.40 ERA in four spring training starts.

Andre Ethier also homered off Griffin.