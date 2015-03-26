Cards to extend Carpenter

The St. Louis Cardinals and pitcher Chris year contract extension.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the deal is worth about $21 million and will likely be announced some time this week.

Carpenter is pitching in his eighth season with the Cardinals after six mediocre years in Toronto, and in 30 starts this season owns a record of 9-9 with a 3.75 earned run average. He was 1-7 to start the campaign.

The 36-year-old right-hander won a Cy Young with St. Louis in 2005 and helped the Cardinals to the 2006 World Series title. He was 21-5 with a 2.83 ERA during his Cy Young season and 15-8 with a 3.09 ERA the following year, then struggled through two years of elbow problems before returning to form in 2009.

Carpenter was 17-4 in '09 and finished as the runner-up in the Cy Young balloting. The three-time All-Star was 16-9 last season.

In 343 career games, including 325 starts, Carpenter has a mark of 142-92 with a 3.79 ERA.