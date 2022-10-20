Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals' Deandre Hopkins posts hype video ahead Week 7 return following PEDs suspension

Hopkins will return for the Cardinals' Thursday night game against the Saints

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins released a hype video Thursday morning ahead of his heavily anticipated return to the field, after missing the first six games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs. 

Hopkins, 30, will make his season debut during Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints. 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, #10, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first half at State Farm Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, #10, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first half at State Farm Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

He has been teasing his return on social media for some time. On Thursday, he posted a video to mark what he dubbed the "Don’t call it a comeback, comeback tour." 

CHARLEY TRIPPI, CARDINALS GREAT AND OLDEST LIVING HALL OF FAMER, DEAD AT 100 

The Cardinals are hoping Hopkins' return will solve some of their offensive woes and help snap an eight-game home losing streak, which is the franchise's longest since 1958.

DeAndre Hopkins, #10 of the Arizona Cardinals, celebrates with fans after Arizona defeated the Chicago Bears 33-22 at Soldier Field on Dec. 5, 2021 in Chicago.

DeAndre Hopkins, #10 of the Arizona Cardinals, celebrates with fans after Arizona defeated the Chicago Bears 33-22 at Soldier Field on Dec. 5, 2021 in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’ve still got things we’ve got to be better at," quarterback Kyler Murray said, via ESPN. "We’ve still got things we need to fix. Obviously, having [Hopkins] back definitely helps, but we’ve still got to be better in all the areas that we’re not good in right now."

Hopkins disagreed with the NFL’s suspension at the time after only a trace amount of Ostarine was found in his blood. 

DeAndre Hopkins, #10 of the Arizona Cardinals, celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins, #10 of the Arizona Cardinals, celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve never taken any of that kind of stuff," the All-Pro wide receiver said at training camp, via Arizona Sports. "If you know about what it is, it can be in shampoo, it can be in a lot of different things. Obviously the NFL is very black and white, so of course, I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white. It is what it is."

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wide receiver. He is entering his third season with the Cardinals after Arizona acquired him in a blockbuster 2020 trade with the Houston Texans.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.