Cardinals acquire lefty OF/1B Brandon Moss from Indians

It didn't take long for the St. Louis Cardinals to make a move after right fielder Matt Holliday suffered a leg injury Wednesday night.

According to multiple reports and confirmed by FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Cardinals have acquired left-handed hitting utilityman Brandon Moss from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for left-hander Rob Kaminsky.

Moss is hitting .217, but his 15 home runs and 50 RBI would be tops with the Cardinals. He's made nine starts at first base and 77 in right field, and owns a .267 average with a .338 on-base percentage against left-handers.

Kaminsky, a first-round draft pick in 2013, was 6-5 with a 2.09 ERA in 17 starts for High-A Palm Beach.