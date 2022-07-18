Expand / Collapse search
The Open Championship
Published

Cameron Smith looks to see 'how many beers fit' in the Claret Jug after Open Championship win

The Claret Jug is given to the winner of the Open Championship

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cameron Smith’s first reaction to winning the Open Championship on Sunday was seeing how he was going to turn the Claret Jug into the Claret Chug.

Smith came all the way back to win the tournament. He started the fourth round four strokes behind Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland and his dominance on the green helped him catch the leaders and eventually catapulted him into first place.

Cameron Smith, of Australia, looks at the Claret Jug trophy during a press conference after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. 

Cameron Smith, of Australia, looks at the Claret Jug trophy during a press conference after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

He would hold off McIlroy and Cameron Young to win the title, his first major win of his career. He finished 20-under par with a final-round 64. He had the best score to par in major championship history.

How was he going to celebrate? Cracking open a cold one.

Cameron Smith of Australia plays his second shot on the second hole during the final round of The 150th Open on The Old Course at St Andrews on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.

Cameron Smith of Australia plays his second shot on the second hole during the final round of The 150th Open on The Old Course at St Andrews on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"I'm definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing," said Smith, who immediately got a roar from the crowd that packed the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Smith is the first golfer to card a 64 in the final round. He did it twice over the course of the four-day event. His score of 20-under par is also the lowest at the Old Course.

Cameron Smith, of Australia, kisses the Claret Jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open golf Championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022.

Cameron Smith, of Australia, kisses the Claret Jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open golf Championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

"To win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer's highlight in their career," he added. "To do it around St. Andrews I think is just unbelievable."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.