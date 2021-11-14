Cam Newton scores 2 first-quarter touchdowns in Panthers return: 'I'm back!'

Cam Newton announced his presence with authority.

In his first game in a Carolina Panthers uniform since the 2019 season, Newton scored two touchdowns in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Newton, who re-signed with the Panthers after spending 2020 and part of the 2021 season with the New England Patriots, didn’t get to start for the Panthers after only signing his one-year contract on Thursday but was put into two goal-line packages immediately.

In his first opportunity, Newton lined up in the shotgun formation from the Cardinals’ 2-yard line. He rolled to his right and barreled his way into the end zone for the Panthers touchdown.

"I’m back!" he screamed to the crowd at State Farm Stadium.

He would be penalized for taking his helmet off during his celebration but the touchdown stood.

Not too much longer after the first touchdown, Newton got his hands into the scoring again. This time, he dropped back to pass and found Robby Anderson in the end zone.

Carolina led 14-0 after Newton’s two scores.

It was Newton’s first touchdowns as a member of the Panthers since the 2018 season. He only played in two games in 2019 before being lost for the season due to injury. He didn’t score in either of the first two games of the 2019 season.

He last scored for the Panthers on Dec. 2, 2018, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had two touchdown passes.