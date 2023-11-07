Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton says ex-Panthers QB attempted to charge exorbitant fee for coveted jersey number

Cam Newton was the top overall draft pick in 2011

By Chantz Martin
Published
In 2011, the Carolina Panthers were in rebuilding mode. The franchise decided to draft Cam Newton, who was coming off of a national championship-winning season at Auburn.

Jimmy Clausen was already on the Panthers' roster when Newton joined the team. Clausen wore the No. 2 jersey during the 2010 season, which is the number Newton became accustomed to having during his college football days.

In a recent YouTube video, Newtown revealed that Clausen attempted to charge $1 million for the coveted jersey number. 

"I didn't even want No. 1," Newton said when asked how he secured his NFL jersey number. "Man Jimmy Clausen… we cool now. [He was] like… ‘If you want it you gotta pay for it.’" Newton said in reference to the number.

Cam Newton vs the Saints

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"I was like, 'Cool, how much?’" Newton continued. "I said, ‘A million dollars bro?’ People don't even make a million dollars in a lifetime."

Clausen finished his rookie season with 1,558 passing yards and three touchdowns against nine interceptions. His underwhelming first-year performance certainly did not leave the franchise feeling confident that he was the answer for the quarterback position, which prompted the team to draft Newton.

Malik Jackson chases Cam Newton

Football: Super Bowl 50: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (1) in action vs Denver Broncos Malik Jackson (97) at Levi's Stadium. Santa Clara, CA 2/7/2016 (John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Carolina finished the 2010 season with a 2-14 record.

Newton also said he did not take Clausen's initial offer seriously.

"So I thought he was playing." Newton noted, but he said eventually Clausen called him back with a different figure.

"'OK bro I talked to my people. We'll do it for $750,000.'" Newton said. "I said, ‘Oh you for real?’ I hung that phone up… true story hung that phone up. I called the equipment manager. I said, 'I'm rocking with No. 1.' I made an oath to myself I said, ‘That'll be the last time Jimmy Clausen will ever be heard of in Carolina.'"

Cam Newton rushes with the football

Quarterback Cam Newton #2 of the Auburn Tigers rushes upfield away from Will Lowery #29 and Marcell Dareus #57 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 26, 2010 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.   (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Newton wore the No. 2 during his stint at Auburn and during his time at Blinn College. He was the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner and went on to earn 2015 NFL MVP honors. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler. 

Clausen ended up staying with the Panthers after Newton was drafted and played in the preseason. He did not play in the 2012 regular season and spent the majority of the 2013 campaign on injured reserved. 

He eventually moved on to the Chicago Bears, appearing in four games in 2014.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.