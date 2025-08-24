Cal Raleigh becomes 1st catcher in MLB history to hit 49 home runs in single season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cal Raleigh’s dream season for the Seattle Mariners continued on Sunday, as he made MLB history for a catcher.

The switch-hitting slugger, known affectionately by the Mariners fan base as "Big Dumper," became the first catcher in MLB history to reach 49 home runs in a single season, breaking Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez’s previous mark of 48.

Raleigh did it in style, too, crushing his second home run in as many at-bats against the Oakland Athletics at his home T-Mobile Park.

Raleigh had already taken Athletics starter Jacob Lopez yard in the bottom of the first inning, and he had another chance in the very next frame — and he didn’t waste it.

On the first pitch he saw, Raleigh, batting from the right side, turned on a changeup that caught too much of the plate and watched it sail over the left-field fence.

The Mariners faithful went wild in the stands, recognizing what Raleigh had just done. Raleigh celebrated with his teammates in the dugout, carrying around the Mariners’ trident, which is given to all players who hit a home run.

Raleigh was MLB’s leader in home runs with 47 entering Sunday, two ahead of Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber. He extended that lead in grand fashion, and the smile on his face said it all.

Perez hit 48 home runs during the 2021 season, tying him with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the league lead that year.

At the time, Perez broke a long-standing MLB catcher record, surpassing Johnny Bench’s 45 home runs from 1970.

But Raleigh has had quite the 2025 campaign, becoming the first primary catcher to win the Home Run Derby, which he won back in July. He has had a sweet swing all season, and the Mariners have enjoyed every time he’s connected with one — because it seems he just won’t cool off.

It’s also helping Seattle’s postseason chances, as they are 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros for the AL West lead entering Sunday. They also hold the last wild card position in the American League, with Perez’s Royals sitting 2.5 games behind.

In what’s expected to be a heated race in September, the Mariners would love for Raleigh to add to his now-record home run total in hopes of getting their shot at a World Series title.

