Mercury, Fever players get into heated skirmish during game

Phoenix Mercury star Natasha Cloud and Indiana Fever center Temi Fagbenle had to be separated from each other during their game on Sunday afternoon.

With about 4:48 left in the second quarter, Fagbenle was fouled while trying to go up for a shot. After the whistle blew, she tried to just finish the play by putting the ball back into the basket.

Fagbenle’s teammate Erika Wheeler, and Cloud's teammate Sophie Cunningham, then tried to clear their teammates out to try to get everyone to huddle up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players from both teams huddled up a little too close and began to yell at each other.

Cloud and Fagbenle got into each other’s faces and personnel from both teams came onto the court to separate them.

WNBA referees assessed technical fouls on four players – Mercury players Cloud and Kahleah Copper and Fever players Fagbenle and Wheeler.

CAITLIN CLARK LAUDS CHILDHOOD IDOL DIANA TAURASI AHEAD OF FIRST WNBA MATCHUP: 'ONE OF THE GREATEST PLAYERS'

It wasn’t the only instance of hard play during the game.

Mercury center Brittney Griner was hit with a technical foul over an incident with Fever star Aliyah Boston. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith was called for a flagrant-1 foul after an errant elbow to Diana Taurasi’s midsection with 45.8 seconds remaining in the half.

Phoenix took a 49-38 lead into halftime. Griner and Taurasi led all scorers with 13 points each.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boston led Indiana with 10 points.