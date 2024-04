Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark fired off a final farewell to the women’s basketball program and the school she helped elevate over the last four years.

Following an 87-75 loss to the Gamecocks in the national championship on Sunday, Clark posted a photo of her black Iowa jersey and her yellow sneakers with a simple three-word message.

"I’ll miss you," she wrote.

Clark gave it her best shot, but the Gamecocks were just too much. She scored 30 points on 10 of 28 from the floor, including five made 3-pointers. She got Iowa off to a hot start with a seven-point lead in the first quarter, but South Carolina clawed back in the second.

The Gamecocks continued to pile on throughout the second half and played tough defense on Clark and the rest of her Iowa teammates. At the end of the night, Clark and the Hawkeyes watched the confetti fall on South Carolina as they celebrated their second title in three years.

In eight days, Clark will lead the next generation of WNBA superstars. She’s likely to be the No. 1 overall pick when the draft begins.

"The emotions will probably hit me over the next couple days," she said. "I don’t have much time to sit around and sulk and be upset. I don’t think that’s what I’m about either. Yeah, I’m sad we lost this game, but I’m also so proud of myself, I’m so proud of my teammates, I’m so proud of this program. There’s a lot to be proud of."

Clark was credited over the last two seasons with helping to lift women’s basketball to new heights.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley took time out of the team’s celebration to praise Clark.

"I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport," Staley said. "She carried a heavy load for our sport, and it is not going to stop here on a collegiate tour. When she’s the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well."

"So, Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATs (greatest of all time) of our game, and we appreciate you."

Clark ends her career as the all-time leader in NCAA scoring.

