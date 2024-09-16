Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's Fever teammates prevent star rookie from possibly picking up consequential technical foul

Clark scored a career-high 35 points while balancing six technical fouls to her name

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark may owe her teammates a nice gift or dinner after they appeared to prevent her from getting a crucial technical foul on Sunday against the Dallas Wings.

A video posted on social media showed Clark walking back up the floor after a turnover. She looked up at the replay and then immediately started to mouth off to the referee. 

Kelsey Mitchell put her arm out to prevent Clark from heading over to the ref while Aliyah Boston had to pull Clark away and yell, "No," in her face to keep her from getting the technical foul.

Caitlin Clark yells

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark questions the lack of a foul during the Dallas Wings game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Another technical foul would have been Clark’s seventh of the season. It would have resulted in an automatic suspension and kept her out of the team’s final game of the regular season against the Washington Mystics.

"Well, I didn't think they were going to give me a technical at any point tonight. I would have been really sad for people in Washington D.C.," Clark said, via the Indy Star. "I didn't want to do that. I tried my best, but my teammates do a really good job of that."

Caitlin Clark reaches for the ball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reaches for the ball during a game against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Phoenix Mercury players Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud and the Wings’ Teaira McCowan are the only players to have seven technical fouls this season. If Clark gets her seventh technical foul, she won’t be suspended for the eventual postseason matchup – whoever the Fever play.

Fever head coach Christie Sides credited "good team chemistry stuff" with how Boston and Mitchell prevented Clark from getting the technical foul.

Caitlin Clark vs Jacy Sheldon

Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon defends Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clark set a career high with 35 points in Indiana’s win.

