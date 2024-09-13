Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark takes swings in batting cage at minor league baseball game: 'Dinger!'

Clark was at an Indianapolis Indians game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd Video

Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on a 6-1 run, with Clark seemingly running away with the Rookie of the Year award. Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright ask if the WNBA is doing enough to support Clark's rising stardom.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark stepped off the court and into the batting cage on Thursday.

Clark donned an Indianapolis Indians jersey – the Triple-A minor league baseball affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates – and was in the cage at the stadium. She was hitting off of a tee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark on the ground

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark smiles as she looks at the team bench after making a pass to the basket that led to a score in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"It could go anywhere," she said as she stepped into the batter’s box.

She connected with the ball, and it went all the way down toward the other end of the cage.

"Dinger!" she said after taking her hack.

Clark is about to wrap up the first professional regular season of her WNBA career – and a pretty successful one at that.

CAITLIN CLARK MAKES RECOMMENDATION TO AMERICANS AFTER LIKING TAYLOR SWIFT'S HARRIS ENDORSEMENT POST

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

The Fever are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season, when Tamika Catchings was leading the charge. Indiana’s 19 wins so far this year are also the most since the team had 20 victories during the 2015 season.

A lot of it has to do with Clark and how she has meshed in the offense with last year’s Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Since the Olympics break, the Fever turned on the jets and showed off just how much they were able to connect during the month off. The Christie Sides-led team is 8-3 since returning to the floor on Aug. 16.

Caitlin Clark looks on court

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, looks on during the game against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 28, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indiana has three games left on the year, including one on Friday night against the Las Vegas Aces. The Fever wrap their home schedule on Sunday against the Dallas Wings and finish the 2024 season in Washington, D.C., against the Washington Mystics.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.