Caitlin Clark takes swings in batting cage at minor league baseball game: 'Dinger!'

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark stepped off the court and into the batting cage on Thursday.

Clark donned an Indianapolis Indians jersey – the Triple-A minor league baseball affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates – and was in the cage at the stadium. She was hitting off of a tee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It could go anywhere," she said as she stepped into the batter’s box.

She connected with the ball, and it went all the way down toward the other end of the cage.

"Dinger!" she said after taking her hack.

Clark is about to wrap up the first professional regular season of her WNBA career – and a pretty successful one at that.

CAITLIN CLARK MAKES RECOMMENDATION TO AMERICANS AFTER LIKING TAYLOR SWIFT'S HARRIS ENDORSEMENT POST

The Fever are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season, when Tamika Catchings was leading the charge. Indiana’s 19 wins so far this year are also the most since the team had 20 victories during the 2015 season.

A lot of it has to do with Clark and how she has meshed in the offense with last year’s Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Since the Olympics break, the Fever turned on the jets and showed off just how much they were able to connect during the month off. The Christie Sides-led team is 8-3 since returning to the floor on Aug. 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indiana has three games left on the year, including one on Friday night against the Las Vegas Aces. The Fever wrap their home schedule on Sunday against the Dallas Wings and finish the 2024 season in Washington, D.C., against the Washington Mystics.