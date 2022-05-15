Buffalo shooting: Bills' Micah Hyde to help families of victims with donation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bills defensive back Micah Hyde said Sunday he planned to help families of the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, which left 10 dead and at least three others wounded.

Hyde was participating in his charity softball game and decided to donate part of the proceeds from the event to help the victims of the mass shooting.

Officials said 18-year-old Payton Gendron opened fire at a Tops Friendly Market store, an act U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland called "a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism." Eleven of the victims were Black individuals, while the remaining two victims were White, authorities said.

"I still can't believe it. But when there's hate in the world, you kind of erase it with love, and coming out here today and showing the community love and love to the youth, love to the community, love to the foundation. I guess that's the way to combat it," Hyde said, via ESPN.

Josh Allen said he was thinking of the families affected by the shooting.

"My heart goes out to the victims and their families," he said. "We really haven't talked as a team yet. We'll be in the building tomorrow and I'm sure we'll talk about it and figure out a way to help the situation, help the families out. It's something that you never think it's gonna happen in your community and when it does, it hits home. I was sick to my stomach all day yesterday. I was flying back from my sister's graduation, and it was just, it's gut wrenching. It really is.

"And again, we'll talk as a team tomorrow and kind figure out what we want to do, but there's no doubt that we're gonna do something."

Hyde said he didn’t want to cancel the event.

"If we stopped and canceled everything because of hate, we wouldn't move forward. There's a lot of it, and I think all you can do is just, like I said, spread love and love one another. I think that it was big throughout the last couple years in society, obviously going through COVID and all that type of stuff to really just reach out, help each other and love on each other," he added.

About 10,000 people were at Sahlen Field in Buffalo for Hyde’s game.

A $200,000 check was given to IMagINe For Youth foundation from the sponsors of the event. A portion of the money will go to the families of the victims.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.