Buffalo Bills sign 2nd-round draft pick, Oregon LB Kiko Alonso

The Buffalo Bills have signed middle linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Selected 46th overall, the 6-foot-3 and 238-pound Alonso was a hard-hitting tackler during three seasons at Oregon. He had 143 tackles, six interceptions and 3½ sacks in 36 career games, including 17 starts. He was the 2012 Rose Bowl defensive player after having an interception and 1½ sacks in a 45-38 win over Wisconsin.

Alonso missed his sophomore season after being suspended due to separate alcohol-related offenses. He was reinstated the following year.

He will compete for a starting job in a revamped defense under new coordinator Mike Pettine. The Bills thought highly enough of Alonso's potential that they traded returning starter Kelvin Sheppard to Indianapolis two days after the draft.