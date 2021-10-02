Bucs' Rob Gronkowski unlikely to play against Patriots: reports

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski played for the New England Patriots together for nine years, winning three Super Bowls over that span and eventually reuniting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the two will not be playing when the Buccaneers go to Foxborough to take on the Patriots.

Gronkowski was ruled out on Saturday, according to multiple reports. He was listed on the Buccaneers’ injury report with a rib injury. He did not practice at all this week and his status going into the weekend was doubtful.

The tight end suffered the injury in Tampa Bay’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week. He took a good shot to the mid-section after completing a catch.

Gronkowski was asked earlier in the week what he missed most about playing in New England.

"Going to the Celtics games," he told ESPN. "They would hook us up, front row. Just to go check out an NBA game, being right there on the court, was always really cool."

Tampa Bay acquired the rights to Gronkowski in an April 2020 trade with the Patriots – about a month after signing Brady. He sat out the entire 2019 season to recover from injuries and the Buccaneers only had to give up a 2020 fourth-round pick for the star. He re-signed with the Bucs under another one-year deal in March after helping deliver another Super Bowl to the franchise.

In three games in 2021, he had 16 catches for 184 yards and four touchdowns.