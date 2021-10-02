Tom Brady posts epic video with one-word message ahead of Patriots game

Tom Brady on Saturday posted an epic video highlighting his career more than 24 hours before he returns to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar tweeted the video with a one-word message: "Homecoming."

The video shows Brady in a digitized form and takes fans from Brady’s famous NFL Scouting Combine picture to the tuck-rule game in the AFC Championship against the then-Oakland Raiders to his first Super Bowl title and beyond. One of Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goals makes an appearance and one of the three losses Brady suffered in the Super Bowl is also in the clip.

The clip also shows other historic moments in Brady’s Super Bowl runs, including Malcolm Butler’s interception against the Seattle Seahawks and Julian Edelman’s incredible catch against the Atlanta Falcons. The clip then shows Brady on a pirate ship as a member of the Buccaneers.

Brady has tried to check his emotions all week, saying the trip to Gillette Stadium was more for focusing on winning instead of reminiscing about the good and bad times he’s had with the Patriots.

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really good football team. That's ultimately what this week is about. It's not about the quarterback, it's not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it, and we've got to do a great job. It's going to be a huge test. Last week was a huge test, and we didn't quite meet it. This is another huge test; we've got to go meet the challenge."

The teams face off Sunday night.