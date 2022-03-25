New Bucs signee Logan Ryan believes Tom Brady still remembers playoff pick six

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the last memories of Tom Brady’s time with the New England Patriots was a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans and a pick xix he threw to defensive back Logan Ryan, which ended up being the game-winning score.

Ryan on Thursday signed a deal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady. Ryan told reporters on Thursday he doesn’t have to remind the legendary quarterback about that AFC wild-card playoff game.

"Nah, he’s got a good memory. So, I’m sure he remembers. I don’t remind him, we move on. But, I know he remembers that play. I think he does," Ryan said.

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants. He played 31 games for the Giants, where he had five forced fumbles, one interception and 211 combined tackles.

He said Brady had tried to recruit him two years ago to join the Buccaneers with him, but the stars didn’t align at the time.

"He was part of it. It was pretty mutual a couple of years ago, and it didn’t work out at the time. [It was] just money. But it worked out this time," he said. "It didn’t take much of a recruiting pitch from him this time because I knew how much the organization had valued me a couple of years ago. So, better late than never."

Ryan is hoping to get a third ring in his time with Tampa Bay. He said that was the main reason why he decided to leave New York.

"The number-one thing about coming here was winning a championship, and that’s what I’m here to do and help with. Being a teammate of Tom, that’s what he’s about. Playing football at the highest level, practicing football at the highest level," he told reporters.

"Obviously, the expectation and standard is championship, each and every year and each and every day. So I was excited to have that opportunity. That’s what I’m playing for at this point in my career, and it makes a lot of sense. This is a great organization. But I think the championship opportunity, to go compete for that, and to have a talented roster around me [allows] me to come in and be a great teammate, do great things in the community, and win a championship."

Tampa Bay won the NFC South division last season. Its defense was fifth in points allowed and 13th in yards allowed.