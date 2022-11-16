Bucs' Bruce Arians opens up about recent health scare: 'Like two knives going in'

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed this week he spent four days in a hospital last month after experiencing severe chest pains at his Florida home.

Arians, who now serves as the Bucs' senior football consultant after stepping down in March, told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com he had a serious health scare the night before the Atlanta Falcons game, which resulted in a diagnosis of myocarditis.

"We ate, and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got," he told the outlet. "I took some Tums, thinking it was indigestion, but it just got worse."

Arians explained that he expressed concern to his wife before they eventually called 911. He was then transported to Tampa General.

"Thankfully, the scans showed no fluid, no heart damage and absolutely no blockages," Arians continued. "They had a cardiac radiologist look at everything, and they ended up giving me anti-inflammatories."

Arians rejoined the team Oct. 27 but did not travel with them for Sunday’s game in London against the Seattle Seahawks.

The longtime NFL head coach also addressed the Bucs' struggles this season, saying he didn’t believe blaming offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was "fair."

"Nobody is going to say that (Tom) Brady was playing bad, but he was playing bad," Arians told the outlet. "We also had growing pains on a young offensive front, and we weren’t running well. There comes a time as a play-caller when you’re losing yards running the ball, and you say, ‘Forget this, I’m putting the ball in Tom’s hands.’"

The Bucs enter their bye week 5-5.



