Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Baker Mayfield reveals why win over Jets was 'personal'

Mayfield engineered another game-winning drive

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Baker Mayfield has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-0 through the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season, but Sunday’s win over the New York Jets appeared to mean more for the quarterback.

Mayfield got the Buccaneers into a position to allow Chase McLaughlin to kick a 36-yard field goal for the win after Jets linebacker Will McDonald IV recovered a blocked a field goal attempt on the previous drive and returned it for a touchdown to give New York the lead.

Baker Mayfield tackled

New York Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) grabs Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

McLaughlin nailed the kick, and Tampa Bay won the game, 29-27.

Mayfield said after the game the win was personal for him given that it was Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks who cut him while the two were with the Carolina Panthers.

"I loved it," he said of beating the Jets. "Also, their (defensive coordinator) was the one who cut me in Carolina. So, a lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick, former Jet – a lot of people."

Baker Mayfield looks on

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) smiles from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Wilks was the head coach of the Panthers when the team decided to move on from Mayfield in the middle of the 2022 season. He joined the Los Angeles Rams one day later and put together a performance to remember on short rest.

The Buccaneers gave him a shot in 2023 after Tom Brady retired. He beat out Kyle Trask for the starting job. In his first season in Tampa Bay, he was a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career. He also earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2024. In both seasons, he surpassed 4,000 passing yards.

Mayfield now has the Buccaneers on the top of the NFL through the first three weeks of the season.

Baker Mayfield talks to reporters

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks during a post game news conference following an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

He was 19-of-29 with 233 passing yards and had a touchdown pass to Mike Evans.

