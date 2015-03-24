Bucks hire Jason Kidd as coach after reaching deal with Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Jason Kidd as coach after completing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks sent the Nets two second-round picks for Kidd, who went 44-38 in his only season as Brooklyn coach.

Milwaukee fired Larry Drew on Monday after reaching the deal for Kidd. Drew went 15-67, the worst record in the league, in his only season guiding the Bucks.

Bucks co-owners Marc Lasry and Wes Edens say in a statement that Kidd "is a determined leader, a tough-minded competitor and a great teammate."