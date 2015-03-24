Expand / Collapse search
Bucks hire Jason Kidd as coach after reaching deal with Nets

By | Associated Press
In this Saturday, April 5, 2014 photo, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jason Kidd is seen during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelhia 76ers, in Philadelphia. Kidd is talking to the Milwaukee Bucks about a position after losing his bid for front-office power with the Nets, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday, June 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Jason Kidd as coach after completing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks sent the Nets two second-round picks for Kidd, who went 44-38 in his only season as Brooklyn coach.

Milwaukee fired Larry Drew on Monday after reaching the deal for Kidd. Drew went 15-67, the worst record in the league, in his only season guiding the Bucks.

Bucks co-owners Marc Lasry and Wes Edens say in a statement that Kidd "is a determined leader, a tough-minded competitor and a great teammate."