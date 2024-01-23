Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks fire head coach Adrian Griffin despite 30-13 start in first season: report

The Bucks' 30-13 mark is the second-best record in the NBA

Scott Thompson
The Milwaukee Bucks have dismissed head coach Adrian Griffin from his post despite the team owning a 30-13 record to start the season, per ESPN. 

The Bucks are expected to name assistant coach Joe Prunty as interim head coach while they bring in an experienced head coach. 

Doc Rivers is "near the top of the list," ESPN adds. 

Adrian Griffin looks confused

Head coach Adrian Griffin of the Bucks during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 14, 2024, in Milwaukee.  (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Milwaukee continues to shock the basketball world, as Mike Budenholzer was let go after a surprise early exit in last year’s NBA Playoffs. They hand-picked Griffin, but despite the record, they clearly didn’t like something about his coaching. 

That 30-13 mark is the second-best record in the NBA, only behind the Boston Celtics at 34-10 on the year. So what exactly the issue was with Griffin and the Bucks remains to be seen. 

Milwaukee is stocked with All-Stars on its roster, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. 

The addition of Lillard to a group that also includes Khris Middleton, Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez has paid dividends for a team itching for another NBA title. 

Adrian Griffin throws arms up

Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin reacts to a call during the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

As for Griffin, he will try to comprehend this premature departure after serving as an assistant coach on multiple teams since 2008 to get this opportunity as head coach. 

Griffin was an assistant with the Bucks to start the 2008-09 NBA season. He served two years before moving to the Chicago Bulls. After five seasons in the Windy City, Griffin made a stop at the Orlando Magic before shipping to the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

By the 2018-19 season, the Toronto Raptors became the home of Griffin, who set himself apart from the rest of his fellow assistants to the point where he was a top head coaching candidate. 

Adrian Griffin looks on court

Head coach Adrian Griffin of the Bucks during the Golden State Warriors game at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 13, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

But the Bucks have other things in mind for their team this season, and will be searching quickly to find Griffin’s replacement. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.