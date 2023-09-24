Buckeyes' Ryan Day rips Lou Holtz after thrilling win: 'It's always been Ohio against the world'

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn’t hold back Saturday night after the No. 6 Buckeyes defeated No. 9 Notre Dame on the final play of the game.

As Day spoke to NBC after the game, he tore into former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holz. The legendary coach criticized the physicality of Day’s Buckeyes teams during his Friday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Day appeared to take it to heart.

"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said. "What he said about our team, what he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio and it's always been Ohio against the world. And it will continue to be Ohio against the world. But I tell you – I love those kids and we have a tough team.

"Everybody's questioning these kids all the time. We had one bad half the last couple years. That's it. Everybody wants to question these guys. These guys are warriors that can win.... I'm emotional about this for a reason. A lot of people question these kids and say a lot about them. And I love them. When someone attacks your family, to come in and win is special. It's a great win for our program and a great win for Ohio State."

Holtz said he believed Notre Dame was going to win by at least 10.

"You look at coach Day and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes, Holtz said earlier in the week. "We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that. However, (Day) has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan twice. And everybody that beats him does so because they are more physical than Ohio State. And I think Notre Dame will take that same approach."

Day continued during his postgame press conference. He said he was upset over Holtz’s comments.

"We're not going to stand for that," Day added, via The Columbus Dispatch. "That's not even close to true. We had one bad half a couple years ago up in Ann Arbor... I don't know where that narrative comes from. But that ends tonight. This team right here showed toughness, they showed grit. They didn't give up and found that way to get that last yard."

With three seconds left, Chip Trayanum rushed it up the middle to find the end zone, giving the Buckeyes a 17-14 win over No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend.

Ohio State forced a punt, getting the ball back with 1:26 to go and one timeout remaining at their own 35. They converted on a 4th and 7 from the Notre Dame 39, and two plays later, he found Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 19-yard gain.

Emeka Egbuka made a catch at the one-yard line, and Ohio State spiked it with seven seconds left. The first pass fell incomplete, but Trayanum found the end zone as the clock hit triple zeroes.

However, following a lengthy review, one second was added to the clock. The ensuing squib kick went out of bounds, placing the ball at Notre Dame's 35-yard line.

The Irish went for prayers on a bunch of laterals, but it was unsuccessful, and the Buckeyes moved to 3-0.

