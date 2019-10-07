Buccaneers' Carlton Davis ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints receiver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis was ejected from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints for a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jared Cook.

Davis’ hit came toward the end of the second quarter on a pass from Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Cook barely had time to get his head around to look at Davis when he was struck.

Davis was ejected from the game and the Saints went down to score and go up 17-10 before halftime thanks to a touchdown pass from Bridgewater to Cook.

Davis had five tackles before he was ejected from the game.

Cook finished the game with four receptions for 41 yards and the touchdown.

Davis commented on the play after the game, according to the Buccaneers-centric website Joe Bucs Fan.

“It was a bang-bang play,” he said. “I saw the quarterback throw the ball. I wanted to make a play on the ball but I was a little too late. I tried to make a clean [play], as clean as I could in that position. I was just playing football. I was trying to make a play to help my team.

“Rules are the rules.”

New Orleans ended up getting the key victory over Tampa Bay, 31-24. The Saints improved to 4-1 on the season while the Buccaneers dropped to 2-3.